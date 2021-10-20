Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $48.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunic by 41.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 80,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

