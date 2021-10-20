Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $340.42

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $337.85. 66,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

