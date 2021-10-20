Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $29.00

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

