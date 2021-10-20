Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $135.89

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.31.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

RY traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 42,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

