Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target at $24.67

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TCLAF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

