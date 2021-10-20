Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $155.71

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE UHS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,969. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 154.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

