BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE DOO traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$115.73. The company had a trading volume of 106,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,688. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.24. BRP has a twelve month low of C$61.35 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

