BTIG Research Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $161.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

PLD opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $140.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

