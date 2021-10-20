Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

