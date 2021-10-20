Bunge (BG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

