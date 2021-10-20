Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 50,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

