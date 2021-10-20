Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.17. 33,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,794,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

