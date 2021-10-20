Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Cabot by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,153,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,649,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabot by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cabot by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 95,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

