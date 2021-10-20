Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $685,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

