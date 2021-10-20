Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 21,448 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of ED opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

