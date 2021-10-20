Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 75,441 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75,441 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

