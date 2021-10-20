Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.