California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 62,204 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ares Management worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

