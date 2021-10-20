California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

