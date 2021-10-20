California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,006 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,006 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Jabil worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $2,393,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,579 shares of company stock worth $6,152,567. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

