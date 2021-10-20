California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,327,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

