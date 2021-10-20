Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 1,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,285,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

