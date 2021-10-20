Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.45. 158,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,100. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.