Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 133.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

