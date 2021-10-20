Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.30% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

TLH traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $165.01.

