Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.
Shares of CATC stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.