Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.