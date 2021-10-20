Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.07

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.07 and traded as high as C$148.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$147.97, with a volume of 729,261 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price objective (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

The company has a market cap of C$66.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3714793 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,927.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

