Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.640-$4.640 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$5.84 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 927,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.