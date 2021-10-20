Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.640-$4.640 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$5.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 927,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

