Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 139,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,540,443 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

