CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

DBM stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.00 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.41.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0883333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

