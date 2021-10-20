Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.53. Capcom shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 878 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Capcom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.39 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.