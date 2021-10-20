Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,998. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

