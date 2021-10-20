Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 14,600 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE DIDI traded down 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 8.47. 376,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,056,488. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.26.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.