Capital Management Associates NY Sells 800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 450,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,012,572. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

