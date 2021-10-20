Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.