Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Critical Analysis

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.49, meaning that its share price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.1% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma N/A -144.30% -104.64% Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -56.05% -46.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Capricor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma $3.35 million 75.21 -$52.45 million ($0.74) -3.65 Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 294.09 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -4.50

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTI BioPharma. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTI BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CTI BioPharma and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 174.69%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.28%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Capricor Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

