Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $481.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.