Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

