Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.03.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

