Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

