Capula Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $35,424,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

