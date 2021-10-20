Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.24. 11,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.