Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

IPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. 43,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,796. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

