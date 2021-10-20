Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

CSII opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

