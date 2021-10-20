CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $83,962.08 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $83,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after buying an additional 463,102 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

