Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.73. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.68. 758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,384. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $218.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

