Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CABGY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.