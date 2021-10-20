Carlson Capital L P Acquires 461,954 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $53,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,027,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 110.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 391,817 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 139.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 587,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 342,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

PNM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 4,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

