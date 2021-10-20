Carlson Capital L P Has $6.97 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.