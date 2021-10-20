Carlson Capital L P Has $8.62 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

EGP stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,490. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $185.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

